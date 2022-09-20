PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Freeport Aquin girls volleyball team finished third in the state in class 1A last year. The Lady Bulldogs are following that up with another outstanding season.

Their record is now 16-1 overall after they defeated Pecatonica Tuesday night on the road 25-7, 25-8. Their record in NUIC play is 5-0.

Lucy Arndt had 12 kills, 12 digs and served two aces for Aquin. Ainsley Stoval had seven kills and 16 digs. Bentleah Stoval added six kills and one block. Megan Holder had 28 assists with nine digs and one ace. Hanna Pozzolato added 18 digs and one ace that accounted for the final point of the night.

