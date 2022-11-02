PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was a showdown between the NUIC’s two division champions in girls volleyball Wednesday evening in Pecatonica.



38-1 Galena took on 37-1 Freeport Aquin. The Bulldogs prevailed 25-14, 25-19. Lucy Arndt had 13 kills and seven digs for Aquin. Megan Holder had 21 assists and eight digs. Hanna Pizzolato added 18 digs.



The match was played in front of a packed house of fans.



Aquin advances to the 1A Elgin Harvest Christian Super-Sectional Friday night. If they win that match, the Bulldogs will return to the State Tournament for the second straight year. They finished third at State last year.



