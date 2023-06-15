ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Arizona State University’s basketball program is after two of our Rockford basketball stars. Former Auburn standout Mike Jones and former Boylan standout Tristan Ford have both indicated on twitter that they have received offers from ASU and head coach Bobby Hurley.



There’s a connection between the two players and ASU. One of Hurley’s assistant coaches is Nick Irvin. He’s a former high school coach at Chicago’s Morgan Park. Ford and Jones both play for the Mac Irvin Fire AAU team. Mac Irvin is the late father of Nick Irvin.



Jones and Ford transferred from Auburn and Boylan last summer to attend Chicago Prep Sports Career Academy. They are both headed into their senior years there. Jones is a 6’6 forward. Ford is a 6’2 point guard.



Arizona State posted a 23-13 record last season. The Sun Devils made the NCAA Tournament.