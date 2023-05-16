ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — One day after three athletes at Auburn High School signed with colleges, five more made their college picks official.



Basketball player Adrian Agee signed with Rock Valley College. Another basketball player Braden Torrance signed with Governors State University.



Softball standout Jalyn Yakey signed with Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. Basketball player Nala Taylor signed with the College of DuPage. And track & field standout Soloria Jackson signed with Monmouth College.