ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-When the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association holds it’s next Hall of Fame induction ceremony next year, Rockford Auburn head coach Bryan Ott will be one of the individuals honored. He has been selected for induction in the “Coaches” category.

Ott has been Auburn’s head coach since the 1999-2000 season. His teams have won eight regional championships and four sectional championships. His 2011-12 team led by Fred VanVleet finished third at state. His 2015-16 team finished fourth at state.

Last season Ott passed the 400 win mark for his career.

Another Rockford native Frank Johnson has been selected for induction in the IBCA Hall of Fame in the “Player” category. So has former South Beloit and Northwestern player Stacey Neal.

Two other local individuals have been selected in the “Friends of Basketball” category, Butch Rosecke of Pecatonica and Bill Wilhelmi of Rockford.