ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights’ record took a hit in their season opening Fred VanVleet Classic when they went 0-4, but that tough slate is paying off now. The Knights are off to a 3-0 start in NIC-10 play. They have dominated Freeport, East and now Boylan.



Wednesday night the Knights defeated the Titans 70-36. Rakim Chaney led the way with 20 points. Amir Danforth added 13. Boylan’s record is now 3-4, 1-2.



