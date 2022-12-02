ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The shorthanded East E-Rabs played hard, but in the end they were no match for Auburn Friday night at the castle. Auburn jumped out to an 18-point lead at the end of the first quarter and rolled to an 83-54 win.



Brannan Horton Lee topped Auburn with a 34-point game. Freshman Amir Danforth added 17 points. Sophomore Sterling Hoarde stood out for East with 20 points.



Auburn improves to 4-2, 2-0. East is now 2-4, 0-1. The E-Rabs will remain shorthanded due to injuries and suspends for close to two more weeks.



For highlights watch the media player above.