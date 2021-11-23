Auburn drops season opener to Elgin Larkin at 205 Tip-Off Classic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn nights dropped their opening game of the season to Elgin Larkin 66-52 Tuesday evening in the RPS 205 Tip-off Classic.



Demari Wheeler-Thomas scored 32 points for Elgin Larkin. 25 of those came in the second half. Sophomore Mike Jones scored 12 points to lead the Knights. Robert Chaney scored 11.



For highlights click on the media player.