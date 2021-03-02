Auburn girls edge Harlem 59-58

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Brooklyn Gray scored 28 points and Auburn edged Harlem 59-58 Tuesday in a battle of the top two teams in Division ‘A’ of the NIC-10.

Auburn avenged an earlier loss to Harlem 47-44 in their first meeting on February 18.

Mya Davidson scored 18 points for Harlem and Nikki Harrison added 13. Zhakyla Evans scored 11 points for Auburn.

Auburn improves to 6-3 while Harlem is now 7-2. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories