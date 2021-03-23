Auburn High School bowler rolls perfect game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10’s top bowlers are competing this week in the Top 16 Tournament. The first day of competition provided a moment one bowler and her family will always cherish.

Auburn High School bowler Caitlyn Bannister rolled a perfect game. It was the first one of her career. It was a moment worth celebrating with hand-slaps, hugs and tears. Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton captured the moment on camera. It’s priceless.

