Auburn holds off Boylan in regional volleyball match

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Tournament volleyball action opened at Harlem Tuesday evening with a tight match between Auburn and Boylan.



The Knights won it in three sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-21. They advance to the regional championship game against Guilford. The Vikings won their semifinal game over Harlem 25-10, 25-13.



For highlights click on the media player.