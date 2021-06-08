Auburn holds off Boylan in regional volleyball match

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Tournament volleyball action opened at Harlem Tuesday evening with a tight match between Auburn and Boylan.

The Knights won it in three sets 25-12, 24-26, 25-21. They advance to the regional championship game against Guilford. The Vikings won their semifinal game over Harlem 25-10, 25-13.

For highlights click on the media player.

