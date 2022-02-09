ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Auburn Knights still have three NIC-10 games remaining the season, but the conference championship is already in the bag. The Knights wrapped it up Wednesday night when they won at East 75-66 and second place Guilford lost to Harlem.



Auburn led at East throughout the game, building up a 39-20 halftime lead. East made a run in the second half to close the gap. Matthew Hoarde led East with 21 points. But the E-Rabs didn’t have an answer for Auburn center Mike Jones. Jones had four dunks and he finished with 24 points. Adrian Agee added 19 for the Knights.



“I always said that winning a conference title in some ways in the NIC-10 can be harder than winning a regional, so it’s very gratifying to be able to hang on,” said Auburn head coach Bryan Ott.



“Coming into the season that was a big goal for us, that was one of our goals for the season,” said Auburn senior guard Rob Chaney. “A lot of people doubted us going into this season and we’re just proving the doubters wrong.”

Auburn’s record is now 22-4, 15-0. The Knights next goal is to try to run the table in the conference. Their remaining games are against Boylan, Belvidere and Belvidere North.