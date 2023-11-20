ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights won’t back down from great competition. They seek it out. They got it Monday night on the opening night of the Fred VanVleet Classic at Auburn High School. They lost to Legacy Academy of Spring, Texas 80-66.



Legacy’s team resembled a college team with players who stand 7-1, 6-9 and 6-8 and a guard who has committed to Wichita State. That guard Zion Pipkin erupted for 21 points in the first half and 32 in the game.



Auburn got great efforts from senior Rakim Chaney with 33 points and sophomore Amir Danforth with 25 points. For highlights watch the media player above.