ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Pecatonica Indians are coming off the best back-to-back seasons in school history in boys’ basketball, and they’re setting the bar high again for next season.



The reigning NUIC North Champs were impressive Monday night on the opening night of the Rockford East Summer League, but they came up just short against a young, but talented Auburn Knights squad led by sophomore-to-be Amir Danforth.



Auburn won 73-69. For highlights watch the media player above.