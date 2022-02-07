Auburn Lady Knights drop game to Lombard Montini

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Auburn Lady Knights have played a rugged schedule the past couple weeks and that continue Monday night. They hosted 21-7 Lombard Montini.



Auburn hung with Montini and actually had the lead in the second half, but Montini pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 61-51 win. Auburn’s record is now 13-14 overall. For highlights click on the media player.l