Auburn Lady Knights grabs third place in NIC-10 after 55-45 win over Guilford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 consolation game for the girls was between Auburn and Guilford. The Lady Knights followed up their 2019 conference championship with a third place finish this year, beating the Lady Vikings 55-45.

