ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Auburn High School is looking for two head coaches for two high-profile varsity sports teams.

The Knights need a new head football coach. J.P. Toldo resigned to pursue a masters degree. Toldo was the Knights’ head coach the past four seasons. The Knights won 12 games and lost 19 during that time. Their best season under Toldo was 2019 when they went 5-4 in the regular season, and they made the playoffs before losing in the first round.

Toldo had been an assistant coach previously at Auburn under former head coach Dan Appino. Toldo played football at Rockford Boylan.

Auburn is also in need of a new head varsity girls basketball coach. Dalton Miller has resigned for family reasons. He’s returning to his home state of Nebraska.

Miller was the head coach of the Lady Knights for only one season. The Knights won 15 games overall. They finished fifth in the NIC-10 with a 12-6 conference mark. The Knight’s next head coach will be their eighth in the last nine years.

Auburn Athletic Director Brad Pemberton tells me he hopes to fill both positions as soon as possible, but he wants to make sure he gets the right people who are the “right fit” for the programs.