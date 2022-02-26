ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was just the type of game you expect to see for a regional championship Friday night at Jefferson High School. Auburn and Hononegah battled right down to the final second before Auburn emerged with a 57-56 win.



It was the Knights’ third win over Hononegah this season. The Knights rallied from a ten-point 50-40 deficit to win. Two sophomores were a big part of the comeback. Terry Horton and Rakim Chaney both hit clutch three-point shots from opposite sides of the court.



Auburn advances to the Huntley Sectional next week. For highlights click on the media player.