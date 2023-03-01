ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Three postseason games, all three in the win column so far for the Auburn Knights. They will continue to represent the NIC-10 in IHSA tournament play after defeating Hampshire 61-40 Wednesday night at the 4A Jefferson Sectional in a semifinal game.



The Knights had only a slim lead at halftime, but they dominated the second half. They improve their record to 22-12. They’ll meet Huntley in the sectional championship game Friday night at Jefferson.



