Auburn pushes NIC-10 record to 5-0 with home win over East

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights are rolling. They bumped their NIC-10 record to 5-0 Wednesday evening by defeating the East E-Rabs 59-50.



The Knights led by seven points at halftime 26-19, and by ten after the third quarter 41-31. The E-Rabs got within six points but they couldn’t get over the hump.



Auburn had a balanced offensive effort. Adrian Agee scored 14 points, Brennan Horton Lee scored 13, Michael Jones had 11 and Robert Harden added 10.



East was led by Latrell Kyles with 10 points. East is now 3-2 in the conference. For highlights click on the media player.