Auburn rolls past Jefferson, now 11-0 in the NIC-10

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Auburn Knights put another notch on their NIC-10 belt Wednesday evening by winning at Jefferson 76-47.

The Knights were again without center Mike Jones, but head coach Bryan Ott was back on the bench after clearing COVID protocols. He missed the Knights game last Friday.

Auburn is now 16-3 overall, 11-0 in the conference. For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories