Auburn rolls past Jefferson, now 11-0 in the NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Auburn Knights put another notch on their NIC-10 belt Wednesday evening by winning at Jefferson 76-47.



The Knights were again without center Mike Jones, but head coach Bryan Ott was back on the bench after clearing COVID protocols. He missed the Knights game last Friday.



Auburn is now 16-3 overall, 11-0 in the conference. For highlights click on the media player.