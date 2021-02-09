ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights protected the castle in their NIC-10 opener Tuesday night. They built up a 13 point halftime lead and then ran away from Guilford in the second half for a 63-34 win.
For highlights click on the media player.
Auburn romps over Guilford in NIC-10 opener
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Auburn Knights protected the castle in their NIC-10 opener Tuesday night. They built up a 13 point halftime lead and then ran away from Guilford in the second half for a 63-34 win.