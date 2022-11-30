ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There’s no doubt about it, freshmen Amir Danforth and Champ Parker are more than ready for NIC-10 play at the varsity level. They both showed it Wednesday night performing well in Auburn’s conference opening win over Freeport 67-32.



Danforth led the Knights with 24 points. Many of those coming from behind the arc.



