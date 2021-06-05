Auburn tennis wins 2A team Sectional, Hononegah’s Ptacin wins individual

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On the courts at Harlem High School, the 2A Sectional Championships took place. Auburn’s Chris Park was the favorite going into the Singles bracket, but in the end it was Hononegah’s Thomas Ptacin that pulled off the minor upset to win.

In the doubles bracket, Auburn’s Sharankuman Kamaraj and Drew Licari took home the championship after Hononegah’s Brandon McAllister had to retire after a medical issue.

All participants in Saturday’s meet will head to next week’s State tournament.