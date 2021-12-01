ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Auburn Knights rode the hot hand of Adrian Agee to a 64-58 win at Hononegah Wednesday evening. Agee scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter showing off his shooting range.
For highlights click on the media player.
Auburn upends Hononegah in NIC-10 opener
