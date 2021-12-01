Auburn upends Hononegah in NIC-10 opener

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Auburn Knights rode the hot hand of Adrian Agee to a 64-58 win at Hononegah Wednesday evening. Agee scored 11 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter showing off his shooting range.

