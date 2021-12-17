Auburn wins thriller at Boylan to remain undefeated in NIC-10

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Auburn-Boylan game was everything we thought it would be Friday night. A game that went down to the wire with Auburn winning 47-43.



Auburn went into the game 5-0 in conference play. Boylan was 4-0. They were the only remaining unbeaten teams in NIC-10 play.



Boylan started hot on its homecourt grabbing a 15-4 lead after the first quarter behind some great defense and strong three-point shooting and transition baskets.



Auburn picked things up in the second quarter, but the Titans still led at halftime 23-14.



In the third quarter the Knights surged trimming Boylan’s lead to 33-30 after three quarters.



In the fourth the Knights finally grabbed their first lead. They were up by two with just under 40 seconds to play when Tristan Ford hit a three-pointer from the right win to give Boylan the lead back 43-42.



After an Auburn timeout the Knights worked the ball into the corner to junior Brennan Horton Lee. He used a head fake to shake a defender, then stepped back behind the arc and drain a three-pointer putting Auburn back in front 45-43.



Boylan still had nine seconds on the clock, but no timeouts. The Titans inbounded the ball to Ford. He was pressured in the backcourt and lost the ball. 6’6 Mike Jones snatched it for the Knights drove to the basket and slammed a two-hand dunk just before the buzzer punctuating Auburn’s 47-43. win.



Auburn got 12 points from Robert Chaney, 10 from Jones who missed a good portion of the first half with three fouls, and nine points from Horton Lee.



Ford led Boylan with 12 points. Auburn is now 9-2, 6-0. Boylan is 8-1, 4-1. The NIC-10 now takes a two week break from conference play for the holidays.



For highlights click on the media player.