Auburn’s Belen Nevenhoven to walk-on at the University of Arizona

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The NIC-10’s top tennis player is betting on herself following the mindset of another famous former Auburn student Fred VanVleet.

Auburn senio Belen Nevenhoven has decided to attend the University of Arizona as a preferred walk-on. She hopes to prove herself there and land a scholarship.

Don’t bet against her. Nevenhoven is a four-time NIC-10 champion at #1 singles. Her junior year in the fall of 2019 she was the runner-up for the state championship in class 2A. Her senior year she won the sectional championship, but unfortunately the IHSA didn’t hold a state competition due to COVID-19 restrictions.