ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–In the span of three days the Auburn Knights have greatly strengthened their odds of challenging for the NIC-10 championship. Wednesday night they won at Rockford East. Friday night they defeated another Rockford rival and NIC-10 contender Boylan 74-65.



The Knights led by four points at halftime, but they blew the game open in the third quarter when they outscored the Titans 17-4.



The Knights had a balanced attack. Brennan Horton Lee scored 17 points. Adrian Agee had 16. Amir Danforth was right behind with 15, and Rakim Chaney scored 12.



Boylan got 18 points from Mark Harris and 11 from J’Mar Johnson.



Auburn’s record is now 15-9 overall and 10-2 in the NIC-10. The Knights have sole possession of second place, one-half game behind 11-2 Guilford.



Boylan is now 16-9, 9-3. For highlights watch the media player above.