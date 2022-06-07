ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Two more student-athletes at Auburn High School have made their college selections. They’re heading to different schools, but in the same location.

Basketball standout Robert Chaney has signed with Clarke University in Dubuque. Volleyball player John Paul Anderson has signed wiht Loras College in Dubuque.

“My brother went to Loras, so I have some inside information about what the school is like,” said Anderson. “I got a lot of scholarships to go there.”

At Clarke, Chaney will be teaming up with some more former NIC-10 stars.

“I took a visit there and I liked it. Ever since I stepped on campus and I met the coaches. I met the counselors, and then you’ve got Biggie (East graduate Biggie Luster) there already. You’ve got Chris (East and RVC graduate Chris Burnell) coming in. You’ve got Latrell coming in, so that played a part too.”

Chaney received athletic and academic scholarships. He battled back from two major knee injuries to become the NIC-10’s “Most Outstanding Player” this past season.