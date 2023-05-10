HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Auburn junior sprinter Essence Horton-Graves led the way among local athletes at the girls’ 3A Huntley Track & Field Sectional Wednesday night. Horton-Graves took first place in the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash. She’s just one of several NIC-10 girls who advance to the State Meet next week in Charleston.



The Guilford girls’ team also made a very strong showing taking second place in the team standings and sending several individuals to State. Following is a list of the top teams and the winning individuals in each event.



3A Huntley Girls Sectional

(TEAM RESULTS/Top 5 of 16 teams)

Huntley 109

Prairie Ridge 80

Guilford 78

Hononegah 64

Auburn 53

(Running Results)

100m-1st: Jr. Essence Horton-Graves (Auburn) 12.09 2nd-Sr. Jolena Sites (Guilford) 12.22

200m-1st. Jr. Essence Horton-Graves (Auburn) 25.48

400m-1st. Rilee Lydon (Prairie Ridge) 55.48, 2nd-Jr. Lillian Jarrett (Guilford) 58.95

800m-1st Alylssa Moore (McHenry) 2:16.21, 2nd-Jr. Madison Harmsen (Guilford) 2:18.71

3rd-Sr. Michelle Gasmund (Guilford) 2:18.99

1600m-1st Rachel Soukup (Prairie Ridge) 5:05.70, 3rd-Jr. Allyson Niedfeldt (Hononegah) 5:15.29

3200m-1st-Rachel Soukup (Prairie Ridge) 10:20.07

100m hurdles-1st-Rylee Lydon (Prairie Ridge) 14.95 3rd-Jr. Anna Jones (Guilford) 15.56

300m hurdles-1st-Sr. Indigo Sterud (Hononegah) 46.30 4th-Fr. Jordan Dimke (Hononegah)

48.06

4×100 Relay: 1st-Huntley (47.68) 2nd Guilford (48.60) (Amanda Curry, Zariah Burnett,

Lillian Jarrett, Jolena Sites)

4th Auburn (49.03) (Ma’Kayala Winters, Nevaeh Turnmire, Carrington Weatherly,

Essense Horton-Graves)

4×200 Relay: 1st-Huntley (1:41.91) 2nd-Auburn (1:44.66) (Narya Benford, Carrington

Weatherly, Essense Horton-Graves, Nevaeh Turnmire)

4×400 Relay: 1st-Guilford (4:01.55) (Lillian Jarrett, Jolena Sites, Madison Harmsen,

Michelle Gasmund) 2nd-Hononegah (4:04.77) (Kylie Simpson, Jordan Dimke,

Ashlyn Richter, Indigo Sterud)

(Field Results)

Shot Put-1st-Soph. Natassja Bowman (Guilford) 11.70m.

Discus-1st-Ally Panzloff (Huntley), 5th-Kelcie Logan (Harlem) 30.42m

High Jump-1st-Rylee Lydon (Prairie Ridge) 1.72m, 2nd-Fr. Zariah Burnett (Guilford) 1.62m

3rd-Fr. Jordan Dimke (Hononegah) 1.57m, 4th-Jr. Bianca Colon (Guilford) 1.57m

Pole Vault-1st-Abbey Zaletel (Crystal Lake C.) 2.84m

Long Jump: 1st-Alexandria Johnson (Huntley) 6.25m, 3rd-Sr. Ma’Kayala Winters (Auburn)

5.79m

Triple Jump: 1st-Alexandria Johnson (Huntley) 12.24m, 3rd-Sr. Ma’Kayala Winters (Auburn)

11.57m