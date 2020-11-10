Auburn’s Nevenhoven leads NIC-10 All-Conference tennis team

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Auburn senor Belen Nevenhoven leads the NIC-10 All-Conference tennis selections announced on Tuesday. Nevenhoven was named the conference MVP after she won her fourth straight conference singles championship and her fourth straight Sectional singles championship this year.
1st Team All-Conference Tennis:
Karlie Anderson, Hononegah
Kasey Aucutt, Guilford
Taylor Goodwin, Harlem
Maddy Harned, Auburn
Delaney Johnson, Harlem
Mika Menon, Hononegah
Maddy Montalbano, Boylan
Belen Nevenhoven, Auburn
Amy Park, Auburn
Lizzie Schindler, Hononegah
Paris Thompson, Auburn
Alyssa Trapp, Auburn
