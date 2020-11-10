Auburn’s Peter Maculan leads All-NIC-10 boys cross country picks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Auburn senior runner Peter Maculan has been named the MVP of the NIC-10 for boys cross country. Maculan won the conference meet.
ALL-NIC-10 Boys Cross Country (first team)
Peter Maculan-Auburn senior
Nathan Halbrader, Hononegah senior
Aiden Gruner, Harlem senior
Bailen Estrada, Hononegah junior
Nick Lenzen-Belvidere North junior
Brandon Lawson, Guilford freshman
Juan DelReal, Guilford Sophomore
Alex Valerio, Boylan junior
Caden McNulty, Belvidere North junior
Brandon Massman, Belvidere North junior
Caden Lendman, Belvidere North juior
