HUNTLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The NIC-10 champs couldn’t get past the DuPage Valley Conference Champions Wednesday evening at the 4A Huntley Sectional. The Auburn Knights lost to the DeKalb Barbs 57-51.



Auburn led by two points at halftime, but they struggled to get in an offensive flow. The Barbs used some strong three-point shooting to help put the Knights away.



Senior Rob Chaney, in his last game for Auburn, scored 18 points for the Knights who finish their season with a record of 26-6.



DeKalb advances to Friday’s Sectional Championship game at Huntley against Elgin Larkin.