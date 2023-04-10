ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Hononegah is the defending NIC-10 champion in girls softball, and the Indians might be the team to beat again this season. They opened conference play Monday afternoon with a 10-0, five-inning win over Belvidere North.

Senior Lexi Bach was outstanding in the circle for the Indians. She allowed only two hits while striking out nine North batters.

Hononegah took control of the game early by putting five runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning at Thunder Park.They added two more runs in the second inning, two more in the third, and another in the bottom of the fifth before the ten-run rule kicked in.

