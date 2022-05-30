STERLING, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–There are usually some magical moments along the way when a high school sports team makes the long road to the state tournament. Forreston’s softball team is taking that to the extreme.

The Cardinals got by Durand 2-0 fo a regional championship two weeks ago. Last week at the South Beloit Sectional they needed 12 inings to edge Pearl City 2-1 in the semifinals.Then they had to rally for an 8-7 win over Dakota for the sectional championship game.

Then there’s what the Cardinals did Monday at the Sterling Super-Sectional. They got a pair of home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally from a 5-3 deficit to defeat Biggsville West Central 6-5.

Brooke Boettner hit the first blast, a two-run shot that tied the game at 5. The next batter was sophomore Ella Ingram, and she hammered one over the left center field fence for the game-winner. That clinched Forreston’s first trip to state in softball in school history.

Ingram was teary-eyed moments after the game leaving her speechless.

“I don’t even know what to say. We’re going to state. I don’t know.”

Boettner was able to find some words to describe her two-run home run. “I knew it was now or never, and the pitch was right there and, I don’t know. It was just awesome! Every time we are under, and we come up a home run or something.”

“They are very resilient, and you know it’s great each time it’s a different kid that comes through,” said head coach Kim Snider.

Forreston will play in 1A state semifinals Friday at 12:30 in Peoria at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex against Casey-Westfield. The other semifinal pairing will be Newark against Illini Bluffs. The championship game will be played Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

For highlights of the Sterling Super-Sectional game watch the media player above.