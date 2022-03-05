NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Saturday, the IHSA 2A Girls Basketball State Finals took place at Redbird Arena between the Quincy Notre Dame Raiders and the Winnebago Lady Indians.

Both squads were led by an All-State player, for Quincy it was junior Abbey Schreake, and for Winnebago it was senior Miyah Brown. When it was all said and done, Quincy Notre Dame grabs their sixth State Championship in program history with the 63-56 win.

“It was back and forth as you would assume it would be something like that, and then we pulled ahead a little bit and it was just a matter of we stayed with it,” said Bago head coach Judy Krause. “We played at the level of, in my opinion of a state championship game.”

Schreake showed why she’s an All-State selection and why she’ll one-day play Division One basketball for a power-five conference scoring 35 points, a 2A state championship game record.

“She took it to me and I tried to take it to her, and I know she’s probably going to go high D-I, so I think it was just a great experience to go head-to-head with her,” said Brown, who finished with 12 points.

The 2021-22 season will go down as a historic one for the Lady Indians who finished with a record of 35-3, a single-season high under Krause’s 33 years in charge.

“You know this was one of our goals goals that we’ve had all year, and we talked about in the locker room, like this is a game of happiness and excitement,” said senior Renee Rittmeyer. “We’ve made it our goal, and we’ve just got to play hard at the end and be happy at the end no matter what and I think we did that.”

“We made it as far as we could, so I’m super proud of everyone,” said Brown. “I mean, I couldn’t ask for a better team. This was a great run we had.”