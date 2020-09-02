Bago girls, Rockford Christian boys win cross country meet at Fuller Forest Preserve

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Winnebago girls cross country team returned all of its top runners from its state championship team last year. So it’s no surprise that Winnebago is extremely strong this year. The Indians showed how strong in a Tri-meet Tuesday at the Fuller Forest Preserve.

The Indians swept the top five individual places to easily defeat Hononegah and Rockford Christian, and the Indians didn’t even have top runner Natalia Martino who sat out with an injury.

Sophomore Grace Erb crossed the finish line first for Bago followed by Marissa Roggensack, Katie Erb, Kaylee Woolery and Renee Rittmeyer. Hononegah sophomore Indig Sterud broke the string by taking sixth place.

Winnebago finished with 15 points. Hononegah had 48 and Rockford Christian 68. Rockford Christian’s top runner was junior Kelly Giardina in seventh place.

The same three schools went at it in the boys race. Rockford Christian won that with 21 points to runnerup Hononegah’s 37 points.

The top individual was Rockford Christian senior Beaver D’Artagnon with a time of 10:25 over the two mile course. Hononegah senior Nathan Halbrader finished second in 10:27. Rockford Christian runners Stephen Thomas and Adison Elliott captured the next two places.