ROCK FALLS, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Winnebago’s Supreme Muhammad sizzled in the sprint events claiming the 100m and 200m runs, and he anchored two sprint relay squads to championships, and Dixon claimed the team championship in the Big Northern Conference Boys’ Track & Field Meet Thursday.

Senior Nathan Lyons also delivered big wins in both hurdles events for Winnebago, and he was part of two winning relay teams.

For some of the highlights watch the media player above. For all of the team results and the event winners continue reading.

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE MEET

(Team Results)

Dixon 110

Rockford Christian 105

Winnebago 95

Rock Falls 46

North Boone 45

Rockford Lutheran 41

Byron 37

Stillman Valley 33

Oregon 24

Genoa-Kingston 22

(Event Champions)

Shot Put-Sr. Jacob Kann (Byron) 14.91

Discus-Sr. Camden Rosche (R. Christian) 46.33

High Jump-Fr. Trasean Lockhart (Lutheran) 6’3

Pole Vault-Sr. Donavan Wollman (R. Christian) 11’0

Long Jump-Sr. Porter Needs (Stillman Valley) 5.97m

Triple Jump-Jr. Vontez Dent (Lutheran) 12.93)

100m-Jr. Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago) 10.90

200m-Jr. Supreme Muhammad (Winnebago) 21.79

400m-Sr. Bjorn Carlson (R. Christian) 51.03

800m-Sr. Aidan Sosnowski (R. Christian) 2:01.69

1600m-Jr. Weston Forward (R. Christian) 4:29.21

3200m-Soph. Aaron Conderman (Dixon) 10:36.99

110m hurdles-Sr. Nathan Lyons (Winnebago) 16.26

300m hurdles-Sr. Nathan Lyons (Winnebago) 42.07

4×100 Relay-Winnebago 43.74 (Bradon Wiggan, Eden Trotter-Krahn, Jonathan Claerbout, Supreme Muhammad)

4×200 Relay-Winnebago 1:30.36 (Brandon Wiggan, Eden Tortter-Krahan, Nathan Lyons, Supreme Muhammad)

4×400 Relay-Rockford Christian 3:31.97 (Nate Thomas, Aidan Sosnowski, Evan White, Bjorn Carlson)

4×800 Relay-Winnebago 8:36.00 (Daniel Hodgdon, Cole Thomas, Joseph Erb, Sam Kaap)