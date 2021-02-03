Basketball is back: Winnebago girls open with a win

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Some two plus months after the high school basketball season traditionally starts, we finally had game action in the Stateline Wednesday evening. There were a handful of games, boys and girls, in Northern Illinois including the Winnebago girls hosting Sterling.

Winnebago looked good. The Indians got a balanced effort. Sophomore Campbell Schrank scored 18 points. Juniors Renee Rittmeyer and Miyah Brown scored 17 and 16 points each. The Indians won the game 55-42.

Players wore masks. So did the officials. Up to 50 specatators were allowed to attend. Those who showed up sat way up in the upper level at Winnebago far from the court.