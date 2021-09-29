Bastian leads the way as Hononegah captures 3A Regional Golf title

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Wednesday afternoon at the Atwood Homestead Golf Course, the boys 3A Regional Golf meet was held with a number of NIC-10 schools in attendance. Hononegah took home first place as a team, and Indians senior Cade Bastian shot a regional best even-par 72, to capture the individual title.

For highlights, watch above on the media player.

Team Scores:

1. Hononegah – 311

2. McHenry – 328

3. Woodstock – 332

4. Grant – 335

5. Auburn – 342

6. East – 345

7. Guilford – 355

8. Harlem – 364

9. Jefferson – 414

Individual Leaders:

1. Cade Bastian – Hononegah – 72

T2. Alex Ferry – Auburn – 75

T2. Jack Kitzman – Hononegah – 75

T4. Mason Marin – Harlem – 77

T4. Max Bogenski – McHenry – 77

6. Frank Ferru – Woodstock North – 79

T7. Cameron Finlayson – Grant – 80

T7. Cameron Gomez – Hononegah – 80

9. Ethan Jensen – McHenry – 81

10. Eli Parker – East – 82