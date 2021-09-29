Bastian leads the way as Hononegah captures 3A Regional Golf title

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — On Wednesday afternoon at the Atwood Homestead Golf Course, the boys 3A Regional Golf meet was held with a number of NIC-10 schools in attendance. Hononegah took home first place as a team, and Indians senior Cade Bastian shot a regional best even-par 72, to capture the individual title.
Team Scores:
1. Hononegah – 311
2. McHenry – 328
3. Woodstock – 332
4. Grant – 335
5. Auburn – 342
6. East – 345
7. Guilford – 355
8. Harlem – 364
9. Jefferson – 414
Individual Leaders:
1. Cade Bastian – Hononegah – 72
T2. Alex Ferry – Auburn – 75
T2. Jack Kitzman – Hononegah – 75
T4. Mason Marin – Harlem – 77
T4. Max Bogenski – McHenry – 77
6. Frank Ferru – Woodstock North – 79
T7. Cameron Finlayson – Grant – 80
T7. Cameron Gomez – Hononegah – 80
9. Ethan Jensen – McHenry – 81
10. Eli Parker – East – 82