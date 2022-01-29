Belvidere and Diduch makes waves at NIC-10 wrestling tournament

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)—The NIC-10 wrestling tournament produced some history Saturday and it saw then end of one very long drought.

No female wrestler had ever won a NIC-10 individual wrestling championship before. Two young ladies took their shot at it Saturday. First was Hononegah freshman Angelina Cassioppi. She battled into the finals where she faced Belvidere freshman Brayden Teunissen. This match belonged to Teunissen at 106 pounds. He won by an 11-0 major decision.

Freeport sophomore Cadence Diduch was the next female up in the finals. She squared off with East freshman Calen Hahn at 120 pounds. Diduch got an early two-point take down. She was leading 2-1 in the first when Hahn came up injured and couldn’t continue. That made Diduch the first female champion in NC-10 history.

“It feels pretty good,” said Diduch. “I’m excited that I was the first one that was able to do it. Yea.



Diduch hadn’t know coming into the match that no woman had ever won a conference championship before.



“I actually didn’t know. So, it’s a nice surprise.”

East had six wrestlers reach the finals. Senior Joey Pineda picked up a title here at 220 pounds by pinning Belvidere’s T.J. Mitchell in the second period.

Freeport had seven wrestlers in the finals. 126 pounder Markel Baker led the way. He earned an 8-1 decision over East’s Donald Cannon.

Belvidere Co-op had a whopping nine wrestlers in the finals. Six of them won championships. At 138 pounds Colin Young pinned East’s Sam Young in the third period.

195 pounder Jake Bell also won by pin in the second period over Jefferson’s Karlondo Dubois.

Belvidere’s other champions were Teunissonm, Antonio Alvardado (145), Tayvione Wilson (170) and A.J. Piloni (182). Belvidere Co-op won the team championship becoming the first wrestling team from Belvidere to win the conference since 1993.

“This feels good,” said Belvidere coach Danny Martinez, a 1999 Belvidere graduate. “This was our goal from day one and we made it happen.”



FINAL TEAM SCORES

1. Belvidere Co-op 226.0

2. Freeport 188.5

3. Rockford East 175.0

4. Harlem 110.0

5. Hononegah 98.0

6. Guilford 55.0

7. Auburn 45.0

8. Jefferson 24.0

9. Boylan 20.0



INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS

106:

Brayden Teunissen (Belv) (38-4) Fr. def. Angelina Cassioppi (Hon.) (18-6) Fr. (18-6) MD 11-0

113:

Peter Young, East Jr. (16-8) def. Koletyn Zanonni, Harlem Fr. (15-8) Dec. 11-10

120:

Cadence Diduch, Freeport Soph. (16-3) def. Caleb Hahan, East Fr. (9-10 Injury 1:43

126:

Markel Baker, Freeport Sr. (18-0) def. Donald Cannon, East Fr. (19-3) Dec. 8-1

132:

Jacob Redington, freeport Jr. (11-2) def. Kamryn Labeau, Belv. Sr. (26-6) Fall 3:41

138:

Colin Young, Belv. Soph (38-5) def. Sam Young, East Sr. (21-7) Fall 5:01

145:

Antonio Alvarado, Belv. Jr. (35-4) def. Tyler Calam, Freeport Sr. (12-4) Fall 3:01

152:

Jaylon Hail, Freeport Sr. (16-3) def. Elliot Diemel, Hon. Jr. (15-6) MD 14-5

160:

Tarrone Jackson, Freeport Sr. (20-3) def. Jorge Hernandez, Belv. Jr. (24-15) Fall 2;12

170:

Tayvione Wilson, Belv. Sr. (29-12) def. Donavyn Fernandez, Freeport Fr. (5-5) Fall 1:23

182:

A.j. Piloni, Belv. Jr. (26-7) def. Andrew Redmon, Harlem. Soph. (7-5) Fall 2:40

195:

Jake Bell, Belv. Sr. (35-2) def. Karlondo Dubois, Jefferson Soph. (17-7) Fall 2:38

220:

Joey Pineda, East Sr. (26-4) def. T.j. Mitchell, Belv. (24-5) Fall 3:32

285:

Lee Smith, East Soph. (18-1) def. D’marion Love, Auburn Jr. (22-4) Fall 4:31





