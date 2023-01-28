MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Belvidere Co-op claimed its second straight NIC-10 team wrestling championship Saturday at Harlem High School. Belvidere Co-op claimed six individual championships to narrowly edge Hononegah by 10.5 points in the team standings. Hononegah had four individual champions. Harlem finished in third place.



NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS (2022-23 )

1. Belvidere (Co-op) 212.5

2. Hononegah 202.0

3. Harlem 192.5

4. Rockford East 109

5. Freeport 95.0

6. Auburn 66.0

7. Guilford 60.5

8. Jefferson 26.0

9. Boylan 11.0

(This is Belvidere Co-op’s second straight team championship. Belvidere Co-op had six individual champions in the 14 classes.)



NIC-10 INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

106lbs.: Brayden Teunissen Soph. (Belv. Co-op/41-2) def Jackson Olson freshman (Hononegah/31-9) (Fall 3:19) IT’S PRONOUNCED Ten-is-sen)

113lbs.: Bryson Teunissen Freshman (Belv. Co-op/24-9) def. Angelina Cassioppi Soph. (Hononegah/20-6) 3-2 dec.

120lbs: Javier Escobedo Sr. (Hononegah/21-17) def. Peter Young Sr. (East/17-4) M. For.)

126lbs.: Robert Darling Freshman (Hono/21-18) def. Ethan Hagerman Jr. (Harlem/24-11) Dec. 8-7

132lbs.: Jacob Redington Sr. (Freeport/34-2) def. Malik Ali Senior (East/22-7) MD 17-7

138lbs: Dominic Giardin Soph. (Belv. Co-op/29-15) def. Aiden Zacharuk Sr. (Harlem/27-9) Dec. 7-0

145lbs. Antonio Alvarado (Belv. Co-Op/43-2) Def. Connor Diemel Soph. (Hono/27-12) Dec. 12-10

152lbs. Colin Young Jr. (Belv. Co-op/41-4) def. Max Haskins Soph. (Hono/20-19) TF 1.5 2:50 17-1

160lbs: Ben Larsen Senior (Harlem/25-10) def. Donavyn Fernandez Soph. (Freeport/22-12) Dec. 6-4

170lbs/ Elliot Diemel Sr. (Hono/35-7) def. Orion Losiniecki Freshman (East/20-13) Fall at 3:52

182lbs. TJ Mitchell Senior (Belv. Co-op/16-5) def. Andrew Redmon Junior (Harlem/21-12) Fall 1:53

195lbs: Karlondo Duboise Jr. (Jefferson/18-12) def. Caleb Eklund Soph. (Harlem/9-4) Dec. 5-3.

220lbs.: Isaak Smith Jr. (Hononegah/30-9) def. Joe Holloway-Rockwell Jr. (Harlem/2-1) Dec. 6-5

285lbs.: Gannon Buckneer Sr. (Guilford/13-5) def. Sami Odeh Jr. (Freeport/15-10) Fall at 3:11.