BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–High School wrestlers are gearing up for regional action this weekend. The Belvidere Co-op team will be one of the favorites in its own 3A Regional at Belvidere North.

Belvidere had gone 29 years without a NIC-10 team championship until last year. Then last SAturday Belvidere co-op won its second straight NIC-10 championship. They had six individual champions.

Head coach Danny Martinez has a good thing going right now with his program. He got the ball rolling.

“I’ve been involved in coaching for about ten years. My dream or goal back then was to inspire kids and to get them to love the sport,” said Martinez. “So, what you’re seeing now is a result of just a lot of time and effort, and kids believing in a dream and following up on it. Putting in the work.”

Brayden Teunissen (106lbs.), Bryson Teunissen (113lbs.), Dominic Giardin (138lbs.), Antonio Alvarado (145lbs.), Colin Young (152lbs.) and TJ Mitchell (182lbs.) all won NIC-10 individual championships last weekend.