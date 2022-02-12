BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Ahead of the Belvidere Bucs and Belvidere North Blue Thunder’s crosstown showdown varsity finale on Friday night, the Bucs held a ceremony for two individuals recently inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The first, Kurt Gibson, a Belvidere graduate who went on to coach throughout the area. Gibson is currently the IHSA Assistant Executive Director. The second, Jack McCarthy, a former Belvidere Boys Basketball Coach.

Following the ceremony, the Bucs and the Blue Thunder squared off in a low-scoring defensive battle. In the end it was North who came out on top 41-28.

For highlights of the ceremony as well as the game click on the media player.