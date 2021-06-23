Belvidere names Tony Ambrogio its new head football coach

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -Belvidere High School has filled its football head coaching position with a man who has ties to several local schools. Tony Ambrogio has been hired.

Ambrogio spent the past two years as the head football coach at Rockford Lutheran High School. Before that he was the head football coach at Rockford Jefferson and at Christian Life in Rockford.

Ambrogio replaces Jim Morrow who resigned at Belvidere after one season that saw the Bucs go 1-5 in the pandemic-shortened spring season. Belvidere has struggled on the football field in recent seasons. The Bucs since 2016 are 5-37.



Ambrogio will be reunited at Belvidere with athletic director Josh Sternquist. Sternquist was the athletic director at Rockford Lutheran when Ambrogio was hired there.



Ambrogio is a graduate of Rockford East. He tells me that Belvidere is almost like a second home for him. His wife if from Belvidere. He’s coached junior tackle football in Belvidere. His parents used to own a restaurant in Belvidere.



Ambrogio says he always admired former Belvidere head coaches Vern Pottinger and Mike Hearn, that they’re legends, and although he says he’s not at that level Ambrogio is looking forward to rebuilding Belvidere’s football program from the ground up.

Following is a look at Ambrogio’s head coaching record:

2012 Christian Life (3-6)

2013 Christian Life (8-2) made the playoffs

2014 Christian Life (10-1) made the playoffs

2015 Christian Life (5-5) made the playoffs

(2016) offensive coordinator at Jefferson

2017 Jefferson (0-9)

2018 Jefferson (1-8)

2019 Lutheran (4-5)

2020-21 Lutheran (2-1) panedemic-shortened season