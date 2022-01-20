Belvidere North and North Boone repeat as their conference champions

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Belvidere North and North Boone successfully defended their conference championships Thursday evening. Belvidere North won the NIC-10 championship for the 11th consecutive year. North Boone won the Big Northern Conference crown again.



To view a portion of their winning performances click on the media player. The final team standings are listed below.



NIC-10 Results

1. Belvidere North

2. Harlem

3. Hononegah

4. Jefferson

5. East

6. Boylan

7. Auburn



BIG NORTHERN RESULTS

1. North Boone

2. Rockford Lutheran

3. Byron

4. Genoa-Kingston

5. Oregon