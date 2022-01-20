Belvidere North and North Boone repeat as their conference champions

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)-Belvidere North and North Boone successfully defended their conference championships Thursday evening. Belvidere North won the NIC-10 championship for the 11th consecutive year. North Boone won the Big Northern Conference crown again.
To view a portion of their winning performances click on the media player. The final team standings are listed below.
NIC-10 Results
1. Belvidere North
2. Harlem
3. Hononegah
4. Jefferson
5. East
6. Boylan
7. Auburn
BIG NORTHERN RESULTS
1. North Boone
2. Rockford Lutheran
3. Byron
4. Genoa-Kingston
5. Oregon
