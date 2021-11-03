Belvidere North captures 3A Sectional Championship

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Check another goal off of Belvidere North’s “To Do” list in volleyball. The Blue Thunder now own a Sectional Championship. They got it Wednesday evening at the 3A Sycamore Sectional by defeating Kaneland 25-18, 25-21.



The Blue Thunder improve to 37-2. They advance to the Woodstock North Super-Sectional this Friday night against Arlington Heights St. Viator.



“It’s amazing, especially my senior year, it’s something that we’ve been working towards since the start of volleyball at Belvidere North and it’s so exciting,” said Belvidere North’s Grace Betke.



“It’s amazing to know that we worked so hard and it actually pays off, we’re not just working for nothing,” said Jayden Flynn. “We knew we could do it, and we did it.”

