Belvidere North claims NIC-10 track & field championship

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Belvidere North claimed the team championship at the NIC-10 track & field meet Friday night at Harlem High School. The Blue Thunder edged out Hononegah for the title.



Individual standouts included Guilford’s A’Tiq Muhammad. He won the high jump and the long jump and he finished second in the 400m run.



Freeport’s Ky’ree Shirley won both hurdles events. East’s Marquez Gray won the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash.



Following are the team results and a list of the individual champions.



NIC-10 TEAM RESULTS

1. Belvidere North 113

2. Hononegah 102

3. Guilford 92

4. East 81

5. Freeport 54

6. Harlem 45

7. Boylan 43

8. Belvidere 23

9. Auburn 4



EVENT CHAMPIONS

100m-Marquez Gray (East) 11.05

200m-Marquez Gray (East) 22.55

400m-Makarious Luster (East) 50.28

800m-Joe Gibbons (Guilford) 1:58.04

1600m-Nathan Halbrader (Hononegah) 4:38.30

3200m-Nick Lenzen (Belvidere North) 10:08.20

110m hurdles-Ky’ree Shirley (Freeport) 15.69

300m hurdles-Ky’ree Shirley (Freeport) 40.98

4×100 relay: Belvidere North (Powers, Mehling, Rudawski, Bertolino) 44.28

4×200 relay: East (Catlin, Crawford, Dotson, Gray) 1:32.77

4×400 relay: Hononegah (Cozart, Buckley, Winkelman, Halbrader) 3:35.83

4×800 relay: Guilford (Dahlberg, Durso, Lawson, Gibbons) 8:29.18

High Jump: A’Tiq Muhammad (Guilford) 1.80m

Pole Vault: Mason Chapman (Belv. North) 4.17m

Long Jump: A’Tiq Muhammad (Guilford) 6.86m

Triple Jump: Tristen Powers (Belv. North) 12.81m

Shot Put: Hunter Scanlon (East) 15.38m

Discus: Kyle Agunod (Boylan) 42.33m