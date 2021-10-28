Belvidere North claims Regional Volleyball championship

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 champions have added a regional crown to their achievements this season. The Belvidere North Blue Thunder defeated Prairie Ridge 25-13, 25-19 Thursday night at Belvidere North.

For highlights click on the media player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Latest Sports Video

Overtime on Fox 39 Fridays at 11 p.m.

Trending Stories