BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The NIC-10 champions have added a regional crown to their achievements this season. The Belvidere North Blue Thunder defeated Prairie Ridge 25-13, 25-19 Thursday night at Belvidere North.
Belvidere North claims Regional Volleyball championship
