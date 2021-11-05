Belvidere North claims Super-Sectional to earn trip to State

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Check yet another box off the “To-Do” list for Belvidere North’s volleyball team. The Blue Thunder have clinched a strip to the State Tournament for the first time in school history.



Friday night the Blue Thunder won the 3A Woodstock North Super-Sectional by defeating St. Viatro 25-14, 25-22.



“Belvidere North volleyball we’re a family so at practice we get to know each other for a whole season and most of these girls I play club with, I’ve known them since I was 12 years old so I’ve really created a bond with them, being able to be on the court with them, be friends with them outside of school has really created trust and that shows on the court,” said senior Kaitlin Leider.

“We rolled through the first set pretty easily, our coach said to keep our foot on the gas,” said senior Rachel Scott. “We kind of dipped there in the second, but we were just like, ‘guys, calm down, bring it back together’ and that’s exactly what we did at the end.”



So this special team led by a special senior class now is two matches away from being State Champions. Belvidere North will play in the 3A semifinals at Redbird Arena in Normal next Friday at 5:30 against Normal Community West.